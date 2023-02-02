Nakodar woman goes missing

Our Correspondent

Nakodar: The Nakodar city police have registered a missing report in connection with the disappearance of a married woman. Surjit Singh, a resident of Sharak Pur village, has told the police that his wife Rekha (29) had left home on January 25, but she is yet to return home. Investigating officer Sarabjit Singh said a missing report has been registered. OC

1 booked for selling liquor

Nakodar: The Nakodar city police have booked a man on the charge of selling smuggled liquor. Investigating officer Sarabjit Singh said the accused has been identified as Lovleet, a resident of Malarri village. As many as 90 bottles of whisky were seized from his possession. A case has been registered against the accused under the Punjab Excise Act. OC

Miscreants steal taps in bilga

Phillaur: The Bilga police have booked some unidentified miscreants on the charge of stealing water taps from a house. Makhan Singh, a resident of Partab Pura village, has told the police that some unidentified thieves had barged into the house owned by his brothers — who live abroad — and decamped with taps from bathrooms and lobbies. A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC. OC

Two held for stealing tractor

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have arrested two villagers on the charge of stealing a tractor. Investigating officer (IO) Balbir Singh said Gurbakhash Kaur, a resident of tThamu Wal village, had complained to the police that the accused, Raj and Jagdish Singh, both residents of the same village, had stolen her tractor last year on September 19.