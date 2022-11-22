Nakodar youth dies by suicide

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: A 22-year-old youth died by suicide on Sunday. The investigating officer said the deceased had been identified as Eshu, a resident of Mohalla Ravi Dass Pura Nakodar. Sunita Devi, mother of the deceased, told the police that her son died by suicide. He was mentally upset. The IO said the police had started the proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC and handed over the body to the family after the autopsy. OC

Scrap dealer, 8 thieves booked

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police booked a scrap dealer and an eight-member gang of thieves for stealing motors. The investigating officer (IO) said the accused had been identified as Sikander, a scrap dealer, Aashi, Mohit, Khan, Neel, Nasib and Sanjay all residents of Lohian Khas. The IO said the accused were stealing motors from nearby villages and shops of the town and were selling the stolen items to a scrap dealer. A case under Sections 379 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against them. OC

Four booked on assault charge

Phagwara: The Shahkot police booked four persons for assaulting a woman. The IO said the suspects had been identified as Jatinder Singh, a resident of Dhandowal village, his mother Surindar Kaur, his brother Preettu and his sister Davindar. Rekha, wife of Jatinder Kumar, complained to the police that her husband along with other members assaulted and injured her. The IO said a case under Sections 323, 325, 34 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the accused. OC

Cop booked for firing at wedding

Amritsar: The Amritsar rural police have booked a constable for allegedly indulging in celebratory firing in an inebriated state during a marriage function. The accused has been identified as Ranjodh singh, a telephone operator with the rural police. Majitha DSP Manmohan Singh said a video went viral where the constable was seen firing into the air during a marriage function. TNS

Two booked for snatching BID

Hoshiarpur: The Model Town police have booked two persons for a snatching bid. Radha of Ajjowal village lodged a complaint with the police that she was returning to home from her beauty parlour and she reached near a bridge over Bhangi Choe, two snatchers riding on a bike snatched her purse. She told that apart from cash in the purse, there were important documents, mobile phone and a ATM card. On the basis of the complaint, the police have registered a case against Vishal, a resident of Mughalpura and Shanti, a resident of Naloiyan. OC

3 held under NDPS act

Hoshiarpur: The police arrested three smugglers from different places and recovered intoxicants from them. The city police recovered 112- gm intoxicating powder from two persons, arrested from different places. They have been identified as Mohan Lal, a resident of Suthehri Road and Kushna, a resident of Phagwara Road, Hoshiarpur. The Mahilpur police arrested Pawanpreet Singh, a resident of Mahilpur, and recovered a large number of intoxicating pills from him. Separate cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, have been registered.

