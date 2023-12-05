 Nalwa, Tagore & Patel Houses emerge winners in Kapurthala Sainik School cross-country race : The Tribune India

  Jalandhar
  Nalwa, Tagore & Patel Houses emerge winners in Kapurthala Sainik School cross-country race

Nalwa, Tagore & Patel Houses emerge winners in Kapurthala Sainik School cross-country race

Nalwa, Tagore & Patel Houses emerge winners in Kapurthala Sainik School cross-country race

Winners of various events being honoured at the prize distribution ceremony in Kapurthala on Monday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, December 4

Sainik School, Kapurthala, hosted an Inter-House Cross-Country Race Competition here on Monday.

The event featured Perminder Singh Shergill, an alumnus of the school from the 1984-1991 batch as the chief guest and Indrapal Singh, retired principal from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, as the guest of honour.

Approximately 500 cadets from the Holding Houses, Junior Houses and Senior Houses participated in the Cross-Country Competition, including girl cadets. The event commenced with flagging off of the race by the guests.

In this challenging 9 km race, Nalwa House in the Holding House category, Tagore in the Junior Category and Patel House in the Senior Category emerged as the winners and received a trophy each. Individual medals for the Best Runner were awarded to Himanshu from Holding House, Sudhanshu Bhaskar from Junior House, Nikhil Kumar from Senior House, and Arushi from among the girl cadets.

Shergill praised the courage and enthusiasm of the cadets. He shared memories of his time at the school and advised the students to strive for excellence in every field. As a token of appreciation, he announced a donation of Rs 3 lakh for the renovation of the school’s science lab on behalf of his batch (1984-1991).

Indrapal Singh announced a contribution of Rs 1 lakh for the development of the school’s sports infrastructure. Additionally, the school principal announced a cash reward of Rs 1,000 for Cadet Anshuman.

The event began with school principal, Group Captain Madhu Sengar, extending a warm welcome to the guests and expressing gratitude for their support. Vice-principal Wing Commander Deepika Rawat and Administrative Officer Major JBS Beg, along with other school staff, were also present at the event.

An Inter-School Hindi Debate Competition was organised at SPPS Convent Public School, Begowal, where around a dozen public schools from Kapurthala participated. Cadet Aditya and Lokesh from Sainik School, Kapurthala, secured the runners-up position in the competition.

Furthermore, a ‘Kit Lay Out’ competition was organised among all the Houses, where Ranjit from Holding House, Tagore from Junior House and Tilak House from the Senior category received the Best Kit Lay Out Award. Cadets Darun, Abhinav, Kartikeya, Anmol, Abhishek, and Ekamjot were honoured for their outstanding performances in the Inter-House Drill Competition.

#Kapurthala


