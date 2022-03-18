Namdev Chowk bags best roundabout award

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 17

Namdev Chowk has been declared the best roundabout of Jalandhar in the garden competition recently organised by the Cantonment Board and Vajra Corps.

While in the first phase of the event, a flower show was organised, in the second phase of the event, Major General Sanjay Maini, Chief of Staff, Vajra Corps, honoured the Best Maintained Round Circles. This is the sixth time in a row that the roundabout maintained by PKF Finance Ltd has been declared as the most beautiful and well-maintained roundabout of Jalandhar city and cantonment area.

The PKF Finance Group owners said their endeavour is to contribute to various social causes especially towards environment and culture.