Name Adampur airport after Guru Ravidas: MLA

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 21

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary has said the long-pending demand of people of Doaba to name the Adampur airport after Sri Guru Ravidas and to change location name to Jalandhar airport should be accepted immediately.

He said his father Santokh Singh Chaudhary had raised this demand in the Lok Sabha and before the Union Civil Aviation Minister several times over the past few years. Moreover, he said, during the tenure of the Congress government in Punjab in 2017, the Vidhan Sabha had passed a resolution reiterating the request to name the domestic terminal of Adampur airport after Sri Guru Ravidas.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a meeting with a delegation of Jalandhar Auto Parts Manufacturers Association, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Sunday said he would raise the demand of renaming the Adampur airport to Jalandhar airport in the Rajya Sabha.

MLA Chaudhary said the demand was not merely to change the location name of the airport, but also to name it after Guru Ravidas. He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s government should approach the Central government.

He stated the airport was situated in Doaba, which has a large Dalit population with devotees of Guru Ravidas, and the sentiments of the devotees should be respected.

He said the name Adampur airport had created confusion among many people since those living outside Punjab were not aware of the town. He said, many airports located in small towns were named after major cities and Adampur airport should also be renamed as Jalandhar airport.