Name Adampur airport after Guru Ravidas: MP

Jalandhar, March 25
Environmentalist and Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal today demanded from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that the Adampur airport be named after Guru Ravidas.
The issue was raised on sidelines of Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to the Dera Sachkhand Ballan. Seechewal said it was a long-pending demand of the Dalit community that the airport should be named after Guru Ravidas.
Seechewal also raised the issue of damage to crops, especially wheat, due to two days of rain with the CM Mann. He said farmers had suffered huge losses due to the rain at the time of wheat ripening. He demanded from Chief Minister that farmers be given compensation without delay by guaranteeing the crop, and the agricultural labourers also be given compensation for the less work they would get due to the crop failure.
Seechewal said the Sutlej embankment near Giddarpindi had been breached several times, causing massive losses to the people and the government as well. Due to floods in 2019, only crops and government infrastructure suffered a loss of Rs 1,200 crore. He demanded from the CM that Gidderpindi to Phillaur road be paved over Dhusi Dam.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress begins day-long ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ at Delhi’s Rajghat in support of Rahul Gandhi
Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, P C...
Disqualify me for life, will keep fighting for democracy: Rahul Gandhi
Says he was disqualified because PM Modi was 'scared of his ...
ISRO's LVM3 successfully injects 36 satellites into intended orbits
The first set of 36 satellites of OneWeb Group company was l...
Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid
Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu was not in...
India summons Canadian envoy to lodge protest over Khalistani mobs impairing functioning of its missions in Canada
Seeks explanation for ‘security breach’