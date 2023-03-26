Name Adampur airport after Guru Ravidas: MP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 25

Environmentalist and Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal today demanded from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that the Adampur airport be named after Guru Ravidas.

The issue was raised on sidelines of Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to the Dera Sachkhand Ballan. Seechewal said it was a long-pending demand of the Dalit community that the airport should be named after Guru Ravidas.

Seechewal also raised the issue of damage to crops, especially wheat, due to two days of rain with the CM Mann. He said farmers had suffered huge losses due to the rain at the time of wheat ripening. He demanded from Chief Minister that farmers be given compensation without delay by guaranteeing the crop, and the agricultural labourers also be given compensation for the less work they would get due to the crop failure.

Seechewal said the Sutlej embankment near Giddarpindi had been breached several times, causing massive losses to the people and the government as well. Due to floods in 2019, only crops and government infrastructure suffered a loss of Rs 1,200 crore. He demanded from the CM that Gidderpindi to Phillaur road be paved over Dhusi Dam.