Name Adampur airport terminal after Guru Ravidas, says MP Rinku

  Jalandhar
Submits memo to Minister, bats for starting flights to UK, Dubai

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku hands over a communiqué to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 1

Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar Sushil Kumar Rinku today urged the Union Government to name the newly-constructed domestic terminal of the Adampur airport after Guru Ravidas.

Handing over a communiqué to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia, he said the Punjab Vidhan Sabha had passed a resolution to name the domestic terminal of Adampur Airport after Guru Ravidas. Hence, he said, keeping the resolution of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha and the religious sentiments of people, the airport terminal must be named after Guru Ravidas.

Pressing for immediately resuming airline services from the terminal, he said it was the need of hour to provide air connectivity to the region. He said looking at the potential and requirement of air connectivity to the Doaba region of Punjab, the Government of India had in the past permitted low-cost airline Spice Jet to operate flights on the Delhi-Adampur sector under the UDAN scheme. Flights from Mumbai-Adampur-Mumbai started and these operated till April 2021.

The MP said seeing the positive response of the air traffic and catering to the demands of the sector, the Government of India had approved the construction of a new terminal building by the AAI with intent to add more sectors.

He said the new terminal building with all modern facilities with peak hour capacity of 300 passengers (150 arrivals and 150 departures) had already been completed. However, no flight had been started yet, which is causing inconvenience to people of the Doaba region and showing the effectiveness of UDAN scheme in bad light.

He said in the absence of any flight, the entire project cost of renovation amounting to Rs 125 crore remained a futile exercise. He also said that there is a long-pending demand of people from central Punjab (Doaba region) for direct flights to international destinations.

The AAI has recently constructed a modem and updated ‘civil enclave’ at Adampur airport near Jalandhar. There is a demand for direct international flights from this ‘civil enclave’ to the UAE due to the sizeable number of Indians, belonging to the area, working in places such as Dubai/Abu Dhabi. Further, there has been consistent demand, since long, from Indian Diaspora, settled in the UK, for direct flights from Jalandhar to Birmingham.

He said ‘tour operators of this region were willing to partner with Indian carriers like Spice Jet for guaranteed passenger load for both Adampur-Dubai and Adampur- Birmingham flights. Therefore, direct flight must resume on the Delhi-Adampur-Delhi sector along with additional above mentioned proposed international sectors at the earliest.

