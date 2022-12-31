National Badminton Championship: At 14, Hoshiarpur girl wins silver in U-19, sets record

Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi

Hoshiarpur, December 30

Fourteen years old Tanvi Sharma from Hoshiarpur city has emerged as a new badminton sensation in Indian.

Tanvi has created history by winning three titles in National badminton championship held at Bhubaneswar along with a silver medal. Out of these she has won a gold and a silver medal playing in the categories above her age group. She has won the final of U-15, U-17 and also one gold in U-15 mix doubles. She has also bagged a silver in U- 19 Singles. She is the 1st player from India to achieve this. Surpassing legends like Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu.

Happiness knows no bounds I am mad with happiness, she has made us proud and I have no words to express it. Vikas Sharma, Tanvi’s father

Tanvi’s father, Vikas Sharma an superintendent in the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner (development) Hoshiarpur, was all in joy over her victory. He was falling short of words to express his happiness, while her mother, Meena Sharma, was accompanying her to Bhubaneswar. Tanvi’s elder sister Radhika Sharma is also an international badminton player. A student of Class VIII in The Trinity school at Hoshiarpur, Tanvi started playing badminton at the age of five.

Tanvi’s father told The Tribune that Meena along with Radhika and Tanvi had shifted to Hyderabad, where both girls had joined the Pullela Gopichand badminton academy. Overwhelmed by Tanvi’s success, Vikas said, “I am mad with happiness, she has made us proud and I have no words to express it.” Tanvi’s elder sister, Radhika, had recently performed well in the BWF World Junior Championship held in Spain in October this year. She is ranked 544 in world rankings while Tanvi is ranked 733.

On her way to airport this evening in Bhubaneswar, Tanvi’s mother said her hardwork and determination had brought laurels and she was sure that much more is yet to come.