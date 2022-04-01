Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The students of DIPS School Suranussi — Jashan and ex-student Harsh — have been selected in the Punjab Handball Team U-19. School Principal Bela Kapoor said that Jashan will play in the 44th Junior Boys National Handball Championship as a part of the Punjab team. This championship is being organised in Andhra Pradesh from March 31 to April 5. Jashan said he started playing handball five years ago inspired by his elder brother. Till now, his team has secured the first place in Open National, second place in Senior State Championship. In the coming time, he wants to become a great handball player and play at the international level.

Result of PG Diploma in Cosmetology

The results of PCM SD College for Women of the the PG Diploma in Cosmetology Semester-I was remarkably outstanding. Urvashi bagged second position in university and first in college by securing 94% marks. Ashna Sharma stood second in college with 90% marks and Manjeet secured 88% marks with third position in college. Arushi Sharma and Cheshta Battu secured 87% marks with fourth position in college. Members of the Managing Committee and Principal Dr Pooja Prashar applauded the students and the Department of Cosmetology for the spectacular results.

Workshop on Vocational Skills

A one-week workshop on Development of vocational skills was inaugurated by Unnat Bharat Abhiyan team of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya under the guidance of Principal, Prof Ajay Sareen. The workshop is aimed at imparting vocational skills to the participants coming from Gillan village. The participants will be given hands on training of basic stitching and embroidery skills, crochet, painting, handloom weaving and printing. The resource persons of the workshop will be Dr Rakhi Mehta, Head Department of Design, and Navneeta from the Department of Fashion Designing.

Chess, badminton competitions

The students of Innocent Hearts have made the school proud by winning medals in the Open State Level Chess and Badminton Competitions. Utkrisht Tuli became the chess champion by playing in the U-14 boys category; on the other hand Sakshi Gupta bagged second position (in girls) by playing in the U-10 category. This chess competition was organised by Jalandhar Chess Association on March 26 and 27 at Prabhakar Palace, Jalandhar. Both the students were selected according to their categories for the National Championship. Divyam Sachdeva won the Open Punjab Ranking U-15 (Boys) singles title, held in Mohali.

Parent Orientation Programme

Under the guidance of Krishna Jyoti (Chairperson), Dr Vidur Jyoti (Chairman Trust) and Dr Suvikram Jyoti (Manager, Managing Committee and General Secretary Trust), Principal Neeru Nayyar conducted an orientation programme for the parents of newly-admitted students of Shiv Joti Public School. Head of Primary wing Ramandeep Kaur welcomed all the parents. The session started with beseeching blessings of Goddess Saraswati and lighting the lamp by the students.

Topper in university Merit List

It was a proud moment for Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, when Parveen of BA Hindi Hons, 6th semester stood first in Guru Nanak Dev University merit list by securing 625/800 marks. Rasleen Kaur, B A 6th semester and Harmanpreet Kaur, BCA 6th semester also got placed in university merit lists in their respective classes and brought laurels to the college. Principal, Dr Archna Garg congratulated the students, their parents and their teachers and wished for the bright future of the students.