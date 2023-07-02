National kickboxing tourney at LPU

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 1

Punjab is all set to host the National Kickboxing Championship 2023 (Seniors and Masters) from July 1 to July 5 at LPU in which more than 1,200 players are expected to take part.

To encourage the participants, Santosh Kumar Agrawal, president of WAKO (World Association of Kickboxing Organisations) India Kickboxing Federation would also grace the occasion.

The championship is fully digital, member registration, event participation, scoring, results all will be done through the Global Sport Data Event Management System and Sports Membership System.

The selection of ‘Elite athlete’ will be made on the basis of merit during the championship.

Punjab Kickboxing Association Chairperson Garima Singh, IRS, president Deepak Jindal and working president Kartar Singh said the association would ensure that the championship is held in compliance of the guideline and protocols of WAKO India.

Garima Singh also said that the tournament will be a platform for the youth to exhibit their skills in kickboxing at the national level.

The event will also be considered as the first stage selection for the Senior World Championship 2023 to be held in Portugal from November 17- 27 this year and Sixth Indoor Asian and Martial Art Games, Thailand later this year.