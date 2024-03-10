National Lok Adalat: 38,497 cases settled in Jalandhar district Courts

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 9

The District Services Legal Authority held a Lok Adalat here today. As many as 38,497 cases were disposed of on the occasion and award of Rs 40.25 crore was passed by various Benches.

A total of 40,500 pre-litigative and pending criminal compoundable offences, NI Act cases under Section-138, bank recovery cases, MACT cases, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, land acquisition cases, electricity and water bills, excluding non-compoundable theft cases, service matters relating to pay and allowances and retiral benefits, revenue cases and other civil cases were taken up during the Lok Adalat.

A total of 20 Benches were constituted at the District Courts. Four Benches were also set up at Phillaur and Nakodar sub-divisions.

Baljinder Singh Mann, Secretary, DLSA, Jalandhar, said couples who were living separately and litigating against each other were reunited in the Lok Adalat with the efforts of the presiding officer and its members. Counselling sessions for their settlement were organised in the pre-Lok Adalats. After counselling, they agreed to live together by resolving their all disputes and differences. They were felicitated with one sapling each and were motivated to grow the plant and maintain good relationship.

2,262 cases solved in Kapurthala dist

Phagwara: As many as 2,262 cases were disposed of during the National Lok Adalat held at various places in Kapurthala district today. To facilitate the people at the District Courts Complex, nine Benches were constituted in Kapurthala, three in Phagwara, two in Sultanpur Lodhi and one in Bholath. Awards worth Rs 28,95,64,159 were also passed across the district during the Lok Adalat. Amarinder Singh Grewal, District & Sessions Judge, Kapurthala, said a total of 7,205 cases were taken up in the Lok Adalat today. — OC

