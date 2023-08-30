National Sports Day: Sessions Judge honours winner jail inmates

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 29

Dilbagh Singh Johal, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, visited Central Jail Hoshiarpur today. Aparajita Joshi, CJM-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, was also present with him.

Kabaddi, volleyball and badminton matches of jail inmates were organised in the Central Jail to observe the National Sports Day. About 40 players participated in kabaddi, 12 in volleyball and four in badminton competitions. The District and Sessions Judge said that the purpose of conducting these sports matches was to divert the attention of the prisoners from bad deeds to good deeds so that they could live a good life after coming out of jail and create a good future for their family. Prizes were distributed to the winners of the competitions.

The District and Sessions Judge also listened to the problems of prisoners, undertrials and obtained information about the health of sick prisoners. He also inspected the kitchen regarding the food given to the inmates. Jail Superintendent Joginder Pal and other officials were also present on the occasion.

