National Technology Day: Unlock the future with AI, robotics

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 11

Various institutes across the region including schools and colleges organised workshops, webinars and activities related to advances in science on the occasion of National Technology Day. The day is observed on May 11 every year to commemorate the nuclear tests conducted in Pokhran in 1998. The theme this year is ‘Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for Sustainable Future’.

Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering

The School of Engineering and Technology (SET) and School of Information Technology (SIT) of Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus celebrated National Technology Day. The faculty of AIMETC organised a workshop on “Robotics & Artificial Intelligence- A Practical Approach” for students of Engineering and IT. Resource Person for the workshop was Dr Kuldeep Singh Nagla, Associate Professor, NIT, Jalandhar.Over 70 students attended the workshop. Dr Nagla described the importance of artificial intelligence in robotics. Live demonstration was given on flying robot in the form of drone that launched automatically using accelerometer in sensors. He also highlighted that the intelligent robot could deal with the obstacles and maintain its stability in the air. The prototype of industrial robots also called as non-intelligent robots was also presented. Dr Nagla also explained how artificial intelligence has emerged from the behaviour of humans and animals. The application areas of Robotics, various space missions including the “Gaganyaan” were also discussed. Dr Rajesh Bagga, Director AIMETC, thanked the resource person for the knowledgeable session.

HMV Collegiate Sr Sec School

HMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School celebrated National Technology Day to mark the quintessential role of technology that extends to all facets of life. The chief guest and resource person of the celebration was Prof Arun Khosla, Head, Electronics Department, Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology. The resource person was given a green welcome with planter and the painting prepared by the students. Principal Prof. Dr Ajay Sareen averred the need to apply scientific knowledge on daily life as technology is the system of practical knowledge and problem solving and it becomes imperative for the young minds to be innovative in their approach. The resource person Dr Arun Khosla elucidated his talk on Disruptive Technologies which has the potential to change everything. These are mobile internet, artificial intelligence, internet of things, cloud computing, autonomous vehicles, 3- D painting. He talked about design thinking in which design is prepared from the user perspective so art also plays pivotal role in technology. The inquisitive students asked questions which were answered by him satisfactorily. The school coordinator Meenakshi Sayal emphasised that young talent throbbing with inventive mind is what the need of the hour as the role of technology becomes indispensable in our life. The joy of the joys happened with the release of highly condensed Physics Text book ‘A New Approach to Physics’ authored by Meenakshi Sayal, the coordinator of the school. The book is all comprehensive based on the latest syllabus pertaining to all boards CBSE, PSEB,other state boards and for students preparing for competitive exam. Around 15 students participated in it and prepared PPTs on various topics like Artificial intelligence, Virtual reality, Virtual reality in health care, Metaverse, Cryptocurrency Starlink satellite, Robotics and automation, 5GNanotechnology, Internet of things etc. The interactive power point presentations were highly appreciated showing the updated technological advancements.