Naval experience for 2 students of Swami Sant Dass Public School, Jalandhar



Jalandhar: Raaghav and Dhavnesh, students of non-medical from Swami Sant Dass Public School, got a once in a lifetime opportunity to sail the high seas at premier naval bases of Indian Navy by qualifying the THINQ semifinal rounds. As many as 7,500 schools participated in the elimination round and 2,200 got selected for the second elimination round. Then 1,076 teams were selected for quarterfinals and final 16 were selected for semifinals. The elimination rounds were conducted online and semifinal rounds were conducted on INS Vikramaditya. Before the semifinal rounds the students of qualifying teams visited INS Hansa Air Station at Goa. Then the teams and accompanying teachers reached INS Kadamba, Karwar. The teams sailed to new Mangalore on INS Vishakhapatnam and INS Kochi. The teams also witnessed the passing out parade at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and visited the various blocks and squadrons. The students were given separate t-shirts for separate occasions and a Nokia tab and semi-finalist certificates by Naval Chief Hari Kumar.

Seminar on Chartered Accountancy

Career Counselling Cell of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised a seminar on career guidance in the field of Chartered Accountancy. CA Shashi Bhushan, Chairman Jalandhar Branch of ICAI, and CA Swinki Singhal, alumni, an image consultant and soft skill trainer by passion were the resource persons. CA Shashi Bhushan communicated that there are a lot of demand for CA students in market. CA can be started after +2 and after graduation. CA Swinki said that CA can also be done through distance learning and it makes many of our dreams comes true. It gives us respect, money, reputation, international exposure and dedicated professional. Its course available for all streams and provides campus placement, age is no bar and great learning at minimum cost. There are various opportunities for CAs like employment, own practices and business etc.

Workshop on cosmetology held

Department of Cosmetology of PCM SD College for Women organised organised one-day workshop on bridal make up by make up artist Mandeep Singh at Virsa Vihar, Kapurthala. He gave live demonstration on bridal make up. He also gave knowledge about skin, product knowledge and their technique step by step. Students of different classes attended the workshop. Naresh Kumar Budhia, Senior Vice President Vinod Dada and other members of the Management Committee and Principal Prof Pooja Prashar praised the effort of the Department of Cosmetology for organising such events for the skill enhancement of the students .

Students launch Charity Campaign

A charity campaign was initiated by the students of Cambridge International School, Phagwara.It was part of the community service falling under International Award for Young People (IAYP), previously known as Duke of Edinburgh Award. School kits, tooth pastes and tooth brushes were given by IAYP award aspirants to 125 students of primary school of Palahi village which is adopted by Cambridge international School Phagwara.The students enthusiastically participated in the social service and created awareness of hygiene among the students of primary school. Principal Jorawar Singh appreciated this act of kindness and encouraged them to keep working for social welfare.

MGN shuttler bags u-17 silver

MGN Public School, Kapurthala, student Jivant Verma of Class X has won a silver medal in the state-level Badminton U-17 Tournament held at HMV College, Jalandhar from November 25 to 26. Chairman of MGN Educational Trust, Major

Charanjit Singh Rai, extended his congratulations and

wished many more accomplishments for him. School Manager Ravinder Singh Mehta and Principal Parwinder Kaur Walia congratulated him on his success and lauded him for

putting forth his great efforts in the tournament.

