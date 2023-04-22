Navreet Kaur clinches gold in National Youth Athletic Championship

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 21

Navreet Kaur (16), a Sangrur-based player, who has been receiving training at Sports College here, has won a gold medal in javelin throw at 18th National Youth Athletic Championship, which was held in Udupi, Karnataka.

Navreet has been receiving training from the Sports Department athletic coach — Bikramjit Singh — for the past three years. Navreet’s father is a police official and wants her daughter to excel in life.

“Her father was a national-level javelin player, but stopped playing owing to an injury. He now wants her daughter to follow in his footsteps. I must say that the girl and her father both are dedicated,” the coach said.

“At such a young age, Navreet has achieved such a big milestone and now there is no stopping,” he said. The coach added that Navpreet’s perseverance had made her win as no one without resilience could have reached this level.