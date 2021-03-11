Nawanshahr admn set to raise area under horticulture crops

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, April 30

To encourage the diversification of crops among farmers, the Nawanshahr administration has announced to enhance area under horticulture crops by 150 acres this year.

Taking stock of the various peach, pear and plum farms in Balachaur sub-division on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa said at present, the district has 1,200 hectares under horticulture currently and this would be increased by 150 acres this year as more farmers are opting the sector which is not only beneficial for them but also for the state.

He said the state government led by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is encouraging the farmers towards crop diversification to enhance their profitability, besides to bring them out of the wheat and paddy cycle. He said the diversification of crops would not only maximise the profits of farmers but would also save the groundwater.

He said the increasing trend towards crop diversification was the need of the hour and the administration would leave no stone unturned to achieve the target.

He said the administration would zealously carry out a massive sensitization drive among farmers to promote crop diversification in the district. He said plum, peach, mangoes, kinnow, lemon, lychee, peas, potatoes, chilli, cauliflower and others are main horticulture crops that are also sown in large quantities.

Further, NPS Randhawa said this year, the Horticulture Department would distribute 4,000 seed kits of vegetables among people at the government’s rate to promote kitchen gardening.

He exhorted the farmers to come forward and adopt horticulture to increase their income and save depleting groundwater.

Assistant Director Horticulture Dr Jagdish Singh Kahma said the Punjab Government was offering a 50 per cent subsidy for setting up new orchards. He said the best time to plant evergreen fruit trees is August-September and the suitable time to plant autumn fruit trees is December-January.

He said any farmer of the district, who wants to adopt horticulture, can contact the district head office or block-level office.