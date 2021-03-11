Nawanshahr: Angad Saini rejoins Cong

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, May 9

Ex-Congress Nawanshahr MLA Angad Saini on Monday rejoined the party, which he had quit just weeks ahead of the Assembly elections to contest as an Independent candidate.

The development took place after PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and working president of PPCC Bharat Bhushan Ashu visited his place this morning. They had breakfast at his place after which the ex-MLA and his supporters were roped in back into the party.

Saini had been denied ticket in the party even though he was a sitting MLA. In the election campaign, Saini had told voters that he had been denied ticket by the high command as his wife Aditi Singh, with whom he claims to have estranged relations, had quit the Congress, gone vocal against Priyanka Gandhi and had joined the BJP. She has won the elections from Rai Bareilli Sadar seat.

A transporter by profession, Saini’s mother Guriqbal Kaur and father Parkash Singh, too, have been Congress MLAs from the same seat. His ticket had gone to Satvir Palli Jhikki, who lost his security deposit. Angad, who had fought solo and had just 18 days to contest and trailed by 5,515 votes.

Saini said he had been getting feelers from the party for his joining. “Two senior state leaders came to my place and were with me for four hours. So, I finally chose to join back. I have traditionally been a Congressman. Even during my campaign, I had not said a word against the state leadership. It was enough for me to know that the party leadership had realised its mistake and had the taste of denying me ticket. I had already discussed this with my supporters and they were happy with my decision. So I took the plunge back into the party,” he said.