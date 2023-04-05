Nawanshahr-based football club inspires youths to ditch drug addiction for sport

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, april 4

Nawanshahr-based football Daily Morning club has emerged as a source of inspiration for many. The Tribune had earlier highlighted success stories associated with the club — from a birthday, a marriage anniversary, to a new job, the club members celebrate any happy occasion by playing football.

Members of the club recently played at an event organised by an NRI in Laroya village near Mukandpur in Nawanshahr. The event was for members above 40 years of age.

“It was my birthday today, I celebrated it by playing football. Nothing gives us more happiness than this,” said Tarsem Lal, who is a senior player and the Chairman of the club. Lal, who is also associated with the Health Department, said that whenever he visits the Nasha Chudao Kendra, he motivates youngsters to join them in the playground.

He added that there are some youngsters in the club who have shunned drugs started pursuing the sport instead. “It feels great when we see youth getting inspired to play and leave all the bad habits. Whenever we play football, children, youngsters, and the elderly come and watch us play. You cannot imagine what impact this will have on those who come and then enjoy the game. We want the children to adopt sports early in their lives and get associated with us,” he had earlier said. Tarsem also motivates youths, who have fallen prey to drugs, to come and play football with them. He shared that, at present, three youths who used to do drugs have joined the club.

