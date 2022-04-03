Nawanshahr DC goes beyond the call of duty

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, April 2

Going beyond the call of duty, Nawanshahr Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Saturday caught a car driver trying to flee after hitting two scooter-borne persons by chasing him for over 2 kilometres.

Around 3.15 pm, DC Vishesh Sarangal was heading towards Balachaur from his official residence. As he approached Langroya, he saw a car (HR 38 AA 4731) hitting two scooter-borne persons, Madan Lal and Sohan Lal, near a petrol pump. After hitting the persons, the car driver fled from the spot towards the Langroya Sloh road.

While some people were already attending to the injured, the DC asked his driver to follow the car. The DC and his security personnel managed to stop the car after giving it an over 2-km-long chase. The DC asked the police to take necessary action against the car driver.

The DC also asked medical staff at a hospital to ensure quality treatment to the injured persons. Meanwhile, when asked to comment on it, Sarangal said it was his moral duty to help the needy person.

He said as an administrative officer and a human being, he was duty bound to help the people who faced any sort of problem. He said one of the tyres of the car busted as the driver was driving it rashly, so in order to avoid any further accident he needed to be caught.