Nawanshahr DC Vishesh Sarangal kick-starts procurement in Rahon

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, April 5

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Tuesday kick-started the wheat procurement in Nawanshahr district at Rahon grain market.

Accompanied by AAP senior leader Lalit Mohan Pathak, District Food and Supply Controller Madhu, District Mandi Officer Swaran Singh, DC Vishesh Sarangal said the administration has already made adequate arrangements for smooth procurement operations here and around 2.75-lakh MT wheat is expected to be arrived in the district in this procurement season.

He said the administration has set up 33 purchase centres in the district and would procure every grain of the produce at all these centres. He said the officials of FCI, Punjab Ware House, Pungrain, Markfed and Punsup along with food supply, Mandi board and others have been deployed to ensure farmers do not face any kind of problem in selling their golden grains. He said all officials have been asked to ensure timely procurement, lifting and payment of crop and any kind of laxity in this task would be dealt strictly.

He added that the Punjab Government would ensure payments to the farmers within 24-hours and they would receive J-form digitally immediately after the payment. He told that the J-form can also be received from commission agents.

Meanwhile, the DC greeted farmer Balwinder Singh of Kanaun village who has become first peasant whose crop purchased by Pungrain on the spot when he arrived at Rahon grain market today.

Sarangal also asked the officials to make necessary arrangements in mandis to save produce and to have proper sanitation facilities. He further directed them to make requisite arrangement of power, sheds for the farmers, portable water supply and equipment to monitor the quality of wheat in each procurement centre.

Prominent among present on the occasion included Secretary Varinder Kumar, Mandi Supervisor Tejpal Singh and others.