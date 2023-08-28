Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan: Nawanshahr district sets an example

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, August 27

Nawanshahr district has emerged as a pioneering force in the fight against drug abuse, setting an example nationwide under the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ initiative. Chosen as Punjab’s representative in the Pan-India Short Film Series by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the district has been lauded for its proactive stance.

A team from the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) documented events from August 22 to 24, showcasing various aspects of the district’s anti-drug efforts. Notable highlights include a case study of District Hospital psychiatrist Dr Rajan Shastri’s compassionate approach towards drug addicts, testimonials from recovering addicts, and the Red Cross De-Addiction Centre.

Innovative initiatives were captured, such as the kabaddi event under ‘Nashe Tur Hatke Khelan Warde’, featuring recovered addicts. The ancestral village of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, Khatkar Kalan, witnessed events targeting rural children and the community, emphasising reading habits and indoor games.

Of paramount significance is the launch of the ‘Inquilab Warriors: Agents against Drugs’ project. It aims at sensitising students and cultivating them as ambassadors against drug abuse. A magazine as a training module will be introduced for students in Classes 8 and 9, starting September 1. The initiative underlines the pivotal role of teachers in identifying vulnerable students.

Besides, rallies of 50 Safai Karamcharis of the Municipal Council and around 100 Self-Help Group (SHG) women members of Cluster Level Federation, Balachaur, also conducted activities under ‘Nasha Mukta Bharat Abhiyan’ in market and inhabited areas, respectively.

Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa commended the collaborative efforts of stakeholders and stressed the programme’s grassroots implementation. He informed that the medical experts had educated teachers about the impact of drugs, while law-enforcement agencies provided insights into handling violence-prone students.

ADC Rajiv Verma lauded the efforts of teachers and other resource persons associated with preparing the module. Guided by DC Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa, Punjab Good Governance Fellow Sanjana Saxena is overseeing the project.

The DC had also directed Jarnail Singh, District Education Officer, and Rajesh Kumar, Deputy District Education Officer, to create a team of resource persons for module creation, supported by interns from the internship programme.

