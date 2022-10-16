Nawanshahr gaushala gets solar power project

Nawanshahr, October 15
Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari today inaugurated a Rs 5-lakh solar power project at Gokuldham Gaushala in Pandora Mohalla, Nawanshahr.
The grant was provided by former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. While lauding the dedicated efforts of the committee managing the affairs of the gaushala, Tewari handed over the cheque amounting to Rs 2 lakh and announced Rs 2 lakh more for the development plans of the committee.
The representatives of different political, social and religious organisations and prominent citizens attended the function.
Tewari and halqa in-charge Nawanshahr segment Lalit Mohan Pathak, responding to the problem of drainage of sullage water in the town put forth by the prominent residents, promised that master plan would be prepared and funds would be arranged from Bhagwant Maan-led AAP government in the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military
Xi also stressed on further modernising national defence and...
Rupee is not sliding, dollar is strengthening: FM Sitharaman
Says inflation is at a manageable level
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe
The Bureau is learnt to have recovered the bribe money
Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19
Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form e...
Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday
CBI had registered an FIR in August against Sisodia and 14 o...