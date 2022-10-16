Nawanshahr gaushala gets solar power project

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, October 15

Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari today inaugurated a Rs 5-lakh solar power project at Gokuldham Gaushala in Pandora Mohalla, Nawanshahr.

The grant was provided by former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. While lauding the dedicated efforts of the committee managing the affairs of the gaushala, Tewari handed over the cheque amounting to Rs 2 lakh and announced Rs 2 lakh more for the development plans of the committee.

The representatives of different political, social and religious organisations and prominent citizens attended the function.

Tewari and halqa in-charge Nawanshahr segment Lalit Mohan Pathak, responding to the problem of drainage of sullage water in the town put forth by the prominent residents, promised that master plan would be prepared and funds would be arranged from Bhagwant Maan-led AAP government in the state.