Nawanshahr gets one of three SDMs

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: After The Tribune on Saturday reported that all three posts of Sub-Divisional Magistrates in Nawanshahr district had fallen vacant, the state government on Monday appointed SDM Hoshiarpur Shivraj Singh Bal as SDM Nawanshahr. The transfer order came only for a single post of the SDM. Since the officer is yet to join after today's orders, he is likely to get additional charge as SDM, Banga, too. tns

Brick-klins halt work in Phagwara

Phagwara: On a call by the All India Federation of Bricks & Tyles and the Brick-Klin Association Punjab, all brick-kilns of Phagwara have halted the production of bricks for one week, starting from today, in view of their long pending demands. OC

400-lt lahan, bottles seized

Nakodar: The Mehatpur police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of brewing illicit country-made liquor. Investigating officer Balwindar Singh said the accused had been brewing illicit liquor at a deserted brick-klin near Warra Salam. The police raided the spot and recovered as many as 55 bottles of illicit liquor, 400 litres of lahan, and utensils for brewing and storing lahann. The accused, however, managed to flee. The IO said a case has been registered against the accused under the Excise Act. OC

Mehatpur police arrest escapee

Nakodar: The Mehatpur police have arrested a proclaimed offender who had been absconding for the past several months. Investigating officer Bhupindar Singh said the accused has been identified as Kuljit Singh, a resident of Umrewal. The accused was wanted in cases of drug peddling and selling illicit liquor. OC

Two booked for illegal mining

Nakodar: The Mehatpur police have booked two persons on the charge of illegal sand mining. Mining Officer Manpreet Singh told the police that Satnam Singh, a resident of Bangiwal, and Shingara Singh, a resident of Gousuwal, had been engaged in illegal sand mining. The police have registered cases under the Punjab Mining Act and Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, and impounded two tractor-trailers loaded with sand. OC

One held with 10-gm heroin

Phagwara: The police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 10 gm of heroin and 150 intoxicants from his possession last night. The drug peddler, Sanjeev Kumar, is a resident of the Surya Enclave in Jalandhar. He was nabbed at a check-point near the Law Gate Miherru. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act. OC

One held for selling drugs

Nurmahal: The Bilga police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling poppy husk. Investigating officer Surindar Singh said 5-kg poppy husk was recovered from the possession of the accused, Rannjit Singh. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act. OC

1 arrested for snatching phone

Nakodar: The Nakodar sadar police have arrested a man on the charge of snatching a smartphone. Investigating officer Jasvir Singh said the accused has been identified as Amarjit, a resident of Mudh village. Mohamad Safir a resident of Mudh complained to the police that the accused and his accomplice riding a scooter had waylaid him near Gohir on September 3, and snatched his smartphone. A case has been registered.