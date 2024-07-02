Nawanshahr honoured for best performance in drug abuse prevention among kids

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, July 1

In a significant achievement, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district (Nawanshahr) has been recognised as one of the best performing districts in preventing drug abuse among children. This prestigious award was presented by the Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Priyank Kanoongo at a ceremony held on June 30 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

During the event, SDM Akshita Gupta and CMFO cum AC (G) Gurleen Kaur Sidhu were honoured with the award on behalf of Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa. “The accolade is a testament to the district’s exemplary implementation of the February, 2021, Joint Action Plan, ‘Ek Yudh Nashe Ke Virudh’, jointly crafted by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the Narcotics Control Bureau,” said DC Randhawa.

The Education Department, Health Department, Child Protection Department, Excise Department, Child Welfare Committee, District Drug Control Authority and the Police Department have all played crucial roles in the comprehensive execution of the action plan aimed at curbing drug abuse among children, he said.

The district has undertaken several compassionate and impactful measures, ensuring a safer and healthier environment for children. Key initiatives included strict enforcement against the sale of Schedule X and H1 medicines to minors and the mandatory installation of CCTV cameras in over 290 pharmacy shops, accompanied by more than 900 rigorous inspections of shops to ensure compliance. The district administration, in collaboration with various departments also established 254 Prahari Clubs across 102 government and 152 private schools, focusing on proactive activities to deter substance abuse, Randhawa stated. A book module ‘Inquilab Warriors’ was also released to educate students on the dangers of substance abuse.

