Nawanshahr man takes on snatchers

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, April 9

Jagdish Lal (56), a resident of Gunachaur village in Nawanshahr, bravely fought off miscreants, who tried to snatch his mobile phone and cash on the bus stand-Gunachaur road in broad daylight on Friday morning.

Jagdish Lal was going towards his field from his home around 10.30 am when the three accused on the bike stopped near his bicycle and asked for an address in Gunachaur village. While Jagdish was telling the address, the two accused sitting pillion on the bike took out a sharp-edged weapon and started searching his pockets for mobile phone and cash.

However, Jagdish held one of the pillion riders from his shirt and pulled him and kicked the rear tyre of the bike due to which the three miscreants fell off it. Following this, a scuffle broke out between the snatchers and Jagdish, and the latter’s mobile phone fell on the ground, which was picked up by an elderly person who was crossing the road.

As Jagdish didn’t give up easily and kept fighting, the accused started throwing stones at him. They then anyhow managed to escape the spot, but Jagdish tried chasing them for quite a distance.

Talking to The Tribune, Jagdish said the miscreants seemed to be of the age of 20 to 23 years. He said they targeted him thinking he’s old and they would easily run off after snatching the phone, but they underestimated the power of an aged man. “I would have caught them easily if they were not on a bike. I noted their bike number and lodged a complaint registered with the police,” he added.

Meanwhile, investigating officer ASI Tara Ram said a case under Section 379 of the IPC had been registered. The police had procured the footage from a CCTV camera installed on the spot and investigation was underway.