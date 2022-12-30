Nawanshahr residents planning Zira-like stir?

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, December 29

Is the problem of pollution being faced by Nawanshahr residents due to emanating ash from the power plant situated in sugar mills heading towards a protest on the pattern of zira? The answer is in affirmative if the mood of residents irked over the repeated assurance by the district administration and authorities concerned is an indication.

Officials have done nothing so far Residents of the town and villages have been facing severe health problems due to pollution caused by the ash emanating from the power plant. Officials have done nothing so far to solve the problem. — Member, Urban Estate School Mgmt

The residents of the town and adjoining villages as well as activists of different social and religious organisations are going to gather at Gurudwara Manji Sahib, Banga Road on December 31 to chalk out the further course of action to get rid of the chronic problem.

Jamhuri Adhikar Sabha secretary Jasbir Deep, while informing about the meeting, said residents of the town and adjoining villages had been facing severe health and other problems due to the pollution caused by the ash emanating from the power plant set up on the premises of sugar mills. Various delegations have met the district administration and authorities of the sugar mills and the power plant, but nothing concrete had been done so far to solve the problem.

“Residents and NGOs have just been getting hollow promises”, he said, adding that due to ignorant attitude of the administration they have decided to chalk out a programme to launch a massive protest in this regard,” said Jasbir Deep, another activist.

