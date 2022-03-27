Nawanshahr Sakhi solves 93% cases

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, March 25

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said the Sakhi — one-stop centre — operational at the local district Civil Hospital had been proving a boon for needy women as it solved 93 per cent cases received so far.

Presiding over a meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said the one-stop centre in the district had so far received 346 cases filed by victims of domestic violence, physical and mental harassment, of which 321 cases had been resolved.

He said among these cases, 285 were of domestic violence and 36 of various types.

The DC said 18 of the victims were given shelter here and only seven cases were pending with the centre.

Sarangal said the one-stop centre provides an integrated range of services to women affected by violence, exploitation or any other problem. The services include medical aid, police assistance, legal aid/case management, psychosocial counselling and temporary support.

The DC said the victims could approach the centres physically or over the phone. He said the centre provides support and assistance to women affected by violence, both in private and public spaces, besides safeguarding their interests in other cases such as sexual exploitation, physical or mental torture.

He said the centre was working round the clock to help the victim women, besides dedicated staff, including women police staff, had been deputed to safeguard the interests of the victims. The basic purpose was to ensure that rights of the victim were protected and they were able to secure justice through proper assistance by the authorities.

He said the DSP (Crime against women and children) had been designated the nodal officer for the centre for its smooth functioning.