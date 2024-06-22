Nawanshahr sets example

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, June 21

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has recognised Nawanshahr as one of the ‘best performing districts’ in India for its outstanding efforts in the prevention of drug and substance abuse among children. This accolade comes as part of the NCPCR’s Joint Action Plan on ‘prevention of drug and substance abuse among children and illicit trafficking’, prepared in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Efforts yielding positive results Our collective commitment to safeguard children from the dangers of drug abuse is yielding positive results. This recognition is a testament to the resilience and collaboration of our community in addressing this critical problem. — Rajiv Verma, Additional Deputy Commissioner

Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa, Nawanshahr has implemented innovative and effective strategies to combat the menace of drug abuse in and around schools, educational institutions, and child care centres. The district’s comprehensive approach has involved coordinated efforts across various government departments, local authorities, and community stakeholders.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajiv Verma expressed appreciation for the dedication and hard work of all officials and partners involved in this initiative. He said, “Our collective commitment to safeguarding children from the dangers of drug abuse is yielding positive results. This recognition is a testament to the resilience and collaboration of our community in addressing this critical problem.”

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, acknowledging the significant achievements of Nawanshahr, has invited Deputy Commissioner Randhawa to be felicitated at a national level review cum consultation event. This event will be held on June 27, at Hall No. 5, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, in commemoration of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The consultation will serve as a platform to discuss the progress and share best practices related to the implementation of the Joint Action Plan.

