Nawanshahr to get 10 more mohalla clinics tomorrow

Nawanshahr, January 25
As many as 10 more Aam Aadmi Clinics are going to be opened in Nawanshahr on January 27. Chairing a review meeting of all district programme officers and senior medical officers, Civil Surgeon Dr Devinder Dhanda directed them to leave no stone unturned to materialise the dream project of state government on the scheduled day.
Taking stock of infrastructure upgrade, staff deployment, availability of medicines, internet facility and preparations for the inaugural ceremony, he asked the Public Works Department to complete all remaining works by Thursday evening. He said though we had limited time to complete the work, it’s our prime duty towards society to make the arrangements on time.
He further said 10 new Aam Aadmi clinics are being opened on January 27 to ensure delivery of quality health services to the common people in the district. He asked the PWD
and health officials concerned that renovation of primary health centres be completed in all respects by tomorrow.
