Nawanshahr to host first 'Inquilab Festival' in Sept

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahar, June 15

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar will host the first “Inquilab Festival’’ in September, said DC Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa, here today.

The DC further said that as the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter Sardar Bhagat Singh falls in September, so the festival would be dedicated to the legendary martyr of the nation.

“The ancestral village of Bhagat Singh will always remain a symbol of patriotism, so it would be the befitting tribute to the martyr by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann- led Punjab government,” said Randahwa.

He said the decision to observe ‘’Inquilab Festival’’ was taken by Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Mann recently while releasing a calendar of annual activities slated in the shape of cultural fests dedicated to the legacy carried by each district.

As the Khatkar Kalan witnesses the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter on September 28 every year and attracts a number of his followers to pay tributes on that day, so the proposed festival would add more colours to the celebrations. The people from all walks of life gather here and pay obeisance to Bhagat Singh at his museum and ancestral house, the DC added.