Nawanshahr tops state in teen vaccination

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 16

Adding another feather in its cap, the district has emerged as frontrunner in Punjab by vaccinating 94 per cent of the eligible population in the 15-18 age group with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Of the 22,026 teenagers in 15-18 age group, 20,704 have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. This comes to 94 per cent.

Nawanshahr was followed by Fazilka district which has administrated the vaccine to 74 per cent of the eligible age group. The national average in this category stands at 71 per cent.

Congratulating to all ANMs ASHAs, workers/employees and officers of the Health Department and administration for the achievement, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said the credit for this achievement goes to health officials and beneficiaries.

He said this is fastest ever pace in any district of the state which would help to tackle the pandemic more effectively. He added that these life-saving jabs would protect the peoples’ lives.