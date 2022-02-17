Nawanshahr tops state in teen vaccination

Nawanshahr, February 16
Adding another feather in its cap, the district has emerged as frontrunner in Punjab by vaccinating 94 per cent of the eligible population in the 15-18 age group with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Of the 22,026 teenagers in 15-18 age group, 20,704 have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. This comes to 94 per cent.
Nawanshahr was followed by Fazilka district which has administrated the vaccine to 74 per cent of the eligible age group. The national average in this category stands at 71 per cent.
Congratulating to all ANMs ASHAs, workers/employees and officers of the Health Department and administration for the achievement, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said the credit for this achievement goes to health officials and beneficiaries.
He said this is fastest ever pace in any district of the state which would help to tackle the pandemic more effectively. He added that these life-saving jabs would protect the peoples’ lives.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in UP's Kushinagar
The incident, in which at least 10 people were also injured,...
US hopes India will be ally in case of Ukraine invasion
Suggests land border crossing as flights from Ukraine turn e...
Following his controversial remark, Charanjit Channi says it was aimed only at Arvind Kejriwal
The Punjab CM had courted controversy by his remark at a rec...
I'm actual aam aadmi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi
Promises 1 lakh jobs in 1st year, scholarship for general ca...
Chinese tech giant Huawei raided over evasion of tax
We comply with laws: Company