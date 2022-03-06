Nawanshahr tops state with least pendency

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, March 5

Nawanshahr has been once again ranked number 1 in Punjab with the lowest pendency in public centric services offered through sewa kendras.

In a latest ranking report released, the district had only 0.08 per cent pendency of applications in Sewa Kendras from March 5, 2021, to March 4, 2022. It was pertinent to mention here that the district had already been securing first ranking in the state with 0.04 per cent, 0.09 and 0.07 per cent pendency in the previous months also.

Disclosing further details, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said the district had received 1,33,811 applications in sewa kendras from March 5, 2021, to March 4, 2022, and 109 applications were pending beyond the stipulated timeline. He said that 697 applications were rejected and 1,860 were sent back on the account of inappropriate information or documents. He said that 1,382 applications were in the process and remaining applications were disposed of on time.—