Nawanshahr village declared African swine fever-hit zone

Nawanshahr, January 1

Lalewal Village in Nawanshahr has been declared an African swine fever-hit zone. The notification in this regard has been issued by the Director, Animal Husbandry Department, under Section 6 of the ‘Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009’.

Also, they should refrain from entering the affected area from outside. There will be a total ban on the movement of pigs and carrying or bringing products made from pigs

Additional District Magistrate Nawanshahr Rajeev Verma has issued precautionary orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. These precautionary orders will remain in force from January 9 to March 8.

According to the orders, the areas from 0 to 1 km from the epicenter of the disease would be ‘affected zones’ and the areas from 1 to 10 km would be ‘surveillance zones’.

The Deputy Director Animal Husbandry, Nawanshahr, has been asked to ensure compliance with these precautionary orders. Every person engaged in pig rearing shall refrain from going outside the radius of 10 km from the affected area. Also, they should refrain from entering the affected area from outside. There will be a total ban on the movement of pigs and carrying or bringing products made from pigs. Any live/dead pig (wild boar, pig meat, pig feed, any pig farm equipment and machinery, etc) will be strictly prohibited from being transported out of the affected area or brought into the affected area from outside.