Nawanshahr writer's work finds place at World Book Fair

Jalandhar, February 26
Hindi book ‘Primarjit Ikigai’, authored by Nawanshahr resident and auhtor Ashwani Joshi, has made it to the World Book Fair in New Delhi. The book was released at Punjab Raj Bhawan by Governor Banwari Lal Purohit on November 8, 2022.
“The book encompasses the Japanese and Indian ancient essential secrets towards the goal of a meaningful, joyful and healthy life,” Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had said at the release of the book. The book has been displayed at Pragati Maidan, Hall 5, in Delhi.
“The book contains many research-based Indian and Japanese concepts to help one to improve their life. Through the famous Shinkansen theory, the book also serves to tell why any individual or a nation should dare total changes in any old system if they wishes to take big leap in progress,” author Ashwani Joshi said. The book tells how to live a longer and happier life by knowing your own Ikigai.
