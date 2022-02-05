Nawanshahr's 2nd dose coverage surpasses national average

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 4

The Nawanshahr district on Thursday surpassed the national average of administrating second dose by covering 76.2 per cent population with double dose. Reviewing the progress of Covid vaccination drive in the district, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said the percentage of population covered under the second dose of vaccination stands at 76.2 per cent in SBS Nagar, whereas national average of second doses is pegged at 75 per cent.

He said about 91 per cent of the population has received the first dose of vaccination in the district. Sarangal said Nawanshahr has become second in the state and first in smaller districts by crossing the national average.

Appreciating the health teams, the Deputy Commissioner said the administration is running door-to-door vaccination drive, besides holding more than 120 session sites daily to ensure every eligible gets life-saving dose. Further, Sarangal said three of ADCs have been visiting the session sites in their respective areas to ensure proper support to the health teams. He said it is duty of all stakeholders and urged the people to come forward and get the vaccine.

He asserted that there is a need to make this drive a public movement against the Covid pandemic by ensuring aggressive participation of the eligible. The Deputy Commissioner said those entitled must accept and come forward to receive the vaccine, presuming its duty towards the country in the war against coronavirus.

Sarangal asked the people to strictly follow Covid safety precautions by wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently. —