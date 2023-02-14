Nawanshahr's action plan for PM fishery scheme ready

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahar, February 13

To promote aquaculture in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, a district-level committee led by Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa approved a two-year action plan for worth Rs 203.50 lakh under ‘Pradhan Mantri Matasya Sampada Yojana’ for 2023-24 and 2024-25.

The Deputy Commissioner-cum-chairman of District Fisheries Development Agency said the sanctioned action plan, includes establishment of ‘fin fish hatchery’, ‘fish feed mill’, ‘biofloc unit’, establishment of new fish farms, feed and fertiliser, ‘refrigerator vehicle’, ‘motor cycle with ice box’, ‘three-wheeler with ice box’, projects for the first year.

He said as the scheme is based on subsidy, so 40 per cent of the total set up cost would be provided as subsidy amount to the general category beneficiaries and 60 per cent of the total cost to SCs, women and cooperatives organisations. Randhawa also planted saplings during his visit to Government Fish Seed Farm at Dhaduha village near Banga and took stock of the farm.

On the occasion, he handed over the key of a ‘three-wheeler with ice box’ to fish farmer Jawahar Paswan, son of Badri Paswan, a resident of Kariyam Road, Nawanshahr, as a part of subsidy for 2022-23 under the Pradhan Mantri Matasya Sampada Yojana to promote his fish farming venture currently underway.