NBW against businessman in forgery case

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 20

The court of Judicial Magistrate, Hoshiarpur, Gurpreet Kaur has summoned an MD of a stock brokerage firm to face trial in a case of forgery and cheating. The court issued non-bailable warrant against the accused, Parmjit Singh Sachdeva, on September 15, summoning him to face the trial under Sections 406, 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 read with Section 34 of the IPC on October 1.

Sachdeva had remained Doaba zone in charge of the Aam Aadmi Party and a candidate in the Assembly elections. The order has been issued in the case of State vs Rana Ranvir Singh in which an application was filed by the prosecution for summoning Sachdeva, an additional accused in the case.

The court in its order held, “That there is cogent evidence on record to prove the guilt of accused in the present case. Also similar allegations have been levelled against Sachdeva in the complaint made by the complainant, Manmohan Singh Kapoor, to the Hoshiarpur SSP. The allegations raised by him in the complaint were on the same lines as his testimony in the court.”

After hearing all sides, the court decided to summon Sachdeva.

