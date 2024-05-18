NCC cadets exhorted to join Army

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 17

Col Vinod Joshi, Commanding Officer of 2 Punjab NCC Battalion, briefed 650 cadets and students on getting commission and recruitment as Agniveers in the Indian Army.

Col Joshi said that there are 17 types of commissions in the Indian Army which provide employment opportunities to the youth, from senior secondary to post-graduate level. The Commanding Officer encouraged the students to participate in sports and cultural activities along with the school curriculum. He emphasised on keeping a positive attitude in life.

The programme started with an inspirational video about the National Defence Academy (NDA). In his two-hour speech, Col Joshi briefed the cadets and students about the challenges faced by the Army as well as facilities available to soldiers. In his speech, he asked the students to work hard to fulfill their dreams with positive thinking and determination.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agnipath #Agniveers #Indian Army