NCC cadets exhorted to join Army

Jalandhar, May 17
Col Vinod Joshi, Commanding Officer of 2 Punjab NCC Battalion, briefed 650 cadets and students on getting commission and recruitment as Agniveers in the Indian Army.
Col Joshi said that there are 17 types of commissions in the Indian Army which provide employment opportunities to the youth, from senior secondary to post-graduate level. The Commanding Officer encouraged the students to participate in sports and cultural activities along with the school curriculum. He emphasised on keeping a positive attitude in life.
The programme started with an inspirational video about the National Defence Academy (NDA). In his two-hour speech, Col Joshi briefed the cadets and students about the challenges faced by the Army as well as facilities available to soldiers. In his speech, he asked the students to work hard to fulfill their dreams with positive thinking and determination.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Tauru in Haryana
Devotees were returning from pilgrimage to Mathura and Vrind...
Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal
CM’s aide files counter-complaint | Says was abused by MP | ...
Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala
The impact of the collision was so intense that police had t...
Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' returns home after 25 days; had embarked on spiritual quest, father says no to probe
Father Harjit Sngh says happy Gurucharan is back, he spent t...