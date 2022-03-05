NCC cadets honoured for their contribution in nation building

Jalandhar, March 4
In a felicitation programme organised at the NCC Jalandhar Group Headquarters, Defence Colony, Major General Rajiv Chhibber presented certificates, medals and caps to the cadets who had contributed to services in national programmes, including the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Fit India Movement and Covid vaccination awareness drives. He was accompanied by Jalandhar Group Commander Brigadier IS Bhalla.
Major General Rajiv Chhibber, Additional Director General, NCC, Punjab Directorate, Chandigarh, also interacted with meritorious cadets. While explaining about the benefits of the NCC ‘C’ certificate in joining defence forces, para-military forces and some civil sectors, he motivated the cadets to join the Armed forces.
Cadets who were felicitated include NCC Senior Under Officer (SUO) Gurpreet Singh from 2 Punjab Battalion, Cadet Diksha from 2 Punjab (Girls) Battalion, Under Officer Ritika from 8 Punjab, Under Officer Saurav from 12 Punjab, Cadet Naina from 21 Punjab, SUO Paramdeep Singh from No. 1 NCC Air Squadron and SUO Punnu from Sainik School, Kapurthala.
Cadet Diksha from 2 Punjab (Girls) Battalion was jubilant after interacting with Major General Chhibber. Daughter of an IAF officer, she said he motivated the cadets to follow their passion. “My passion is to become a fighter pilot,” she said.
Cadet Under Officer Saurav from 12 Punjab, Hoshiarpur, a BSc student, said he had been dreaming of joining the forces since childhood and would definitely make it happen.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia to punish 'fake' war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter
The moves against the social media giants on Friday follow b...
3 youths from Punjab's Faridkot die in road accident in Canada
The three have been identified as Gurinderpal Lidhar, Sunny ...
5 die as SUV falls into gorge in JK's Samba
The SUV was on its way to Srinagar from Punjab when the acci...
BSF opens fire at suspected Pakistani drone along IB in Jammu
A BSF spokesperson said alert troops of the force fired at t...
Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days
88 capsules containing 862 gm heroin were extracted from the...