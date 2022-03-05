NCC cadets honoured for their contribution in nation building

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 4

In a felicitation programme organised at the NCC Jalandhar Group Headquarters, Defence Colony, Major General Rajiv Chhibber presented certificates, medals and caps to the cadets who had contributed to services in national programmes, including the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Fit India Movement and Covid vaccination awareness drives. He was accompanied by Jalandhar Group Commander Brigadier IS Bhalla.

Major General Rajiv Chhibber, Additional Director General, NCC, Punjab Directorate, Chandigarh, also interacted with meritorious cadets. While explaining about the benefits of the NCC ‘C’ certificate in joining defence forces, para-military forces and some civil sectors, he motivated the cadets to join the Armed forces.

Cadets who were felicitated include NCC Senior Under Officer (SUO) Gurpreet Singh from 2 Punjab Battalion, Cadet Diksha from 2 Punjab (Girls) Battalion, Under Officer Ritika from 8 Punjab, Under Officer Saurav from 12 Punjab, Cadet Naina from 21 Punjab, SUO Paramdeep Singh from No. 1 NCC Air Squadron and SUO Punnu from Sainik School, Kapurthala.

Cadet Diksha from 2 Punjab (Girls) Battalion was jubilant after interacting with Major General Chhibber. Daughter of an IAF officer, she said he motivated the cadets to follow their passion. “My passion is to become a fighter pilot,” she said.

Cadet Under Officer Saurav from 12 Punjab, Hoshiarpur, a BSc student, said he had been dreaming of joining the forces since childhood and would definitely make it happen.