NCC cadets urged to do yoga regularly

Jalandhar, June 21
International Yoga Day was observed by the Jalandhar Group NCC in 53 Medium Regiment. The 2 Punjab Girls Battalion of the NCC organised the event on behalf of the Group Headquarters wherein 53 Medium Regiment, 2 Punjab Girls Battalion, 2 Punjab Boys Battalion and No.1 Air Squadron participated.
Brigadier Ajay Tewari, Group Commander, NCC Group Headquarters, Jalandhar, presided over the event. He urged the cadets to do yoga regularly and also highlighted its importance.
Colonel Maninder Sachdev, Commanding Officer, 2 Punjab Girls Battalion, Col Vinod Joshi, Maj Karan Arora, Captain Ashu Dhawan, Lieutenant Rupali Rajdan and
Subedar Major Banwarilal were also present during the event.
