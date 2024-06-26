NCC camp begins at DAV University

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 25

A combined annual training camp of National Cadets Corps (NCC) is being organised at DAV University. Around 600 NCC cadets are participating in the camp.

In the camp, 102 cadets, who have come from six battalions of the Jalandhar Group, are also undergoing training for the competitions to be held at Thal Sena Camp in Delhi. Camp Commandant Col Vinod Joshi said the camp was being conducted with multi-purpose objectives, and the cadets would be given drill and weapons training, along with the training in field craft, battle craft, map reading and other physical activities.

