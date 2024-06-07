NCC Group Commander reviews training of cadets

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 6

Brigadier Ajay Tewari SM, Group Commander, NCC Group, Jalandhar, visited Hoshiarpur to review the ongoing Combined Annual Training Camp being conducted by 12 Punjab Battalion NCC at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalya, Phalahi. As many as 332 cadets are participating in the camp which includes 68 Senior Division and Senior Wing cadets and 264 Junior Division and Junior Wing cadets.

Praising the cadets for their unwavering enthusiasm, despite the scorching hot weather, the Group Commander lauded the focused approach of the training staff. He lauded their efforts in instilling discipline and unity among the cadets. The Group Commander engaged with the NCC cadets, sharing valuable life lessons. Addressing them, he emphasised upon the importance of setting goals, focusing on the goal and making all out efforts to achieve that goal. He encouraged the cadets to identify their passions and strive hard to achieve their purpose.

Commanding Officer of the battalion Col HPS Shergill gave the commander a detailed report about the activities being undertaken in the camp and said that special attention was being given on developing leadership qualities among the cadets. Administrative Officer Col JS Mann was also present on the occasion. Principal of JNV, Ranju Duggal, presented a memento to the Group Commander.

