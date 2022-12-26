 'Need disciples who can take our music legacy forward' : The Tribune India

'Need disciples who can take our music legacy forward'

'Need disciples who can take our music legacy forward'


Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, December 25

“Ek Kaushiki mein khush nahi hun. 2-3 chahiye, 10 ho to aur accha hai (I am not happy with one Kaushiki, I need 2-3. It’s even better if there are 10),” said the noted Patiala gharana vocalist and classical music exponent, Pt Ajoy Chakrabarty, addressing the audience at Jalandhar during the 147th Shree Baba Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan.

Make music part of national edu policy

The future of classical music will be brighter when politicians take interest in accepting music as a humanity-making subject. Music should be made an essential part of the New Education Policy. — Pt Ajoy Chakrabarty, Classical Artiste

Kaushiki is his popular virtuoso daughter. The statement sums up Pt Chakrabarty’s zeal to produce manifold disciples like his daughter, who propagate the musical legacy far and wide.

An avid cosmopolitan musician incorporating various nuanced styles and gharana influences in his gayaki and establishing a training centre, ‘Shrutinandan’, which produces some of the finest young music talents in the country, Pt Chakrabarty has worked relentlessly to promote the heritage of the Indian Classical music.

Speaking to The Tribune on the sidelines of the 147th Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan, Pt Chakrabarty shared his Patiala gharana lineage, his passionate exhortation for music being made part of educational curriculum and how he sees hope for future in Shrutinandan.

Speaking about the nuances of his gharana, Pt Chakrabarty said despite every musician embracing a certain musical style, it isn’t necessarily the only mark of a musician.

He said, “Indian raga music is not owned by Punjab or Bengal. It’s our country’s property. And although I’m from Patiala gharana – it is not the property of any province or any part of the country. Three persons from one gharana sing in three different styles. Amanat Ali Khan, Fateh Ali Khan or Bade Gulam Ali Khan and my Ustadji (Ustad Munwwar Ali Khan) are different. Their basic bandishes and basic gayaki are the same. But we don’t find two voices identically equal. And the mind intuition and taleem is different for each individual.”

Pt Chakrabarty was initiated into Patiala Gharana taleem by his Guru Jnan Prakash Ghosh; and he did it reluctantly at first. He said, “Two gurus (in classic music) of India did the job in making the next generation — Baba Alauddin Khan (father of Ustad Ali Akbar Khan) and Guru Jnan Prakash Ghosh. They both are incomparable. At one point of time, Jnan Prakash Ghosh told me that ‘Ajoy you should go to Munawwar Ali Khan to exercise the different nuances of Ustad bade Ghulam Ali Khan’s gayaki’. I reluctantly followed his direction (as I was not at all interested in going anywhere else). But guruji saw something in my voice that should be enriched with the Patiala gharana style. That’s how I started learning from Ustad Munwaar Ali Khan.”

On Shrutinandan, he said: “It’s the Silver Jubilee year of Shrutinandan. In this school, for the first time, I introduced a scientific training process accumulated and assimilated from different styles of singing. It’s giving the best results because all the big musicians’ contribution is there. I feel encouraged (with the talent from across the country). In Ludhiana, at Sadguru ji’s ashram, they organise music competition. I got three-four students from there who are singing extremely well. Shrutinandan has four-five students from Punjab. I’m interested to make even one musician of standard from one state - this way the whole country will be changed one day. Swami Vivekananda and Rabindranath Tagore changed the world. So we have 4-5 students from almost every state.”

Speaking about negative impacts of disruptive social media on music and his efforts for music curriculum in education, he says, “The future of classical music will be brighter when politicians take interest in accepting music as a humanity-making subject. Music should be made an essential part of the New Education Policy.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan tells police broke up with Tunisha Sharma after Shraddha Walkar murder case

2
Punjab

Sikh man from Amritsar among 4 dead in Canada bus accident: Report

3
Punjab

Cold to severe cold reported in Punjab, Haryana; Chandigarh among coldest in North India, IMD releases list

4
Delhi

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

5
Nation

It's 'snowing' in Rajasthan's Mount Abu; Churu records lowest temperature of season at zero degree Celsius: IMD

6
Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

7
Business

Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank loan fraud case

8
Brand Connect

Keto Fantastic ACV Gummies | Kelly Clarkson Keto Gummies [Shocking Scam] Trimax Keto Gummies | Trufit Keto Gummies, Fake Or Legitimate?

9
World

UKrainian President Zelenskyy calls PM Modi, seeks Indian mediation for peace with Russia

10
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Government suspends functioning of staff selection commission over paper leak

Don't Miss

View All
Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place
Features Looking back 2022

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill
Punjab

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village
Haryana

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes
Haryana

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes

150 more cops to guard singer’s family
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 150 more cops to guard singer's family

National park turns haven for endangered species
Himachal

Kullu's Great Himalayan National Park turns haven for endangered species

Top News

‘Counting on India to broker peace with Russia’, Volodymyr Zelenskyy in phone call to PM Modi

'Counting on India to broker peace with Russia', Volodymyr Zelenskyy in phone call to PM Modi

Covid mock drill at hospitals today

Covid mock drill at hospitals today

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...

Unfunded OPS tax on future generations: EAC member

Unfunded old pension scheme tax on future generations: EAC member

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter’s objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter’s objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...


Cities

View All

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Farmers’ protest outside DC office completes one month

Spurious drugs: Punjab drug trail ends in Uttarakhand; unit sealed

Biting cold, dense fog force residents to stay indoors; help pours in for homeless

Amritsar: Another drone shot down

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, ~48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, Rs 48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

No respite from fog in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana for 48 hours

Schoolteacher assaults student with pistol in Chandigarh, held

‘0001’ goes for Rs 15.2L; RLA rakes in Rs 1.81 cr

Despite action by UT civic body, BSNL cables dangle from trees

India needs to break free from narrow views of past to achieve heights of success: PM Modi at ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ event

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR from Tuesday

AAP candidates for MCD mayor, deputy mayor submit nominations

20 cars gutted in arson incident at west Delhi multi-storey parking lot

Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Vajpayee, other former prime ministers

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Dense fog, chill throw life out of gear in Jalandhar

Surya Enclave Extension allottees meet Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman, EO

Lovely Professional University’s bhangra team brings laurels

Music kept us alive during distressing pandemic times, say veena maestros

Police crack down on drinking in public places

Police crack down on drinking in public places

30 encroachments removed

Pungrain inspector nabbed for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

NGT gives joint committee 15 more days to submit report

Man held with Chinese string

‘Zero bill’ beneficiaries touch 90%; power demand increases

'Zero bill' beneficiaries in Punjab touch 90%; power demand increases

Civic body surpasses target, collects Rs 17-cr property tax

DC orders digitisation of old revenue records

National Consumer Day celebrated

Novel tribute: Taking dip in ice-cold water