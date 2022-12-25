Need to be vigilant on Covid, IMA asks govt

Nawanshahr, December 24
The state president of the Indian Medical Association, Dr Paramjit Maan, has urged the government, the medical fraternity and the general public to brace up for a possible outbreak of Covid-19.
He said that in the wake of a surge of Covid-19 cases in some countries, there is a need for concerted efforts to ensure preparedness. “The government should immediately arrange the requisite medical facilities, including dedicated manpower, medicines and vaccines. An advisory needs to be issued to get people to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour,” said Dr Maan. He added that the civil administration, the police, the medical fraternity and NGOs had done a lot in the fight against the pandemic.
Dr Maan has also urged the public to avoid travelling or participating in large gatherings.
