Need to bridge industry-academia gap, stresses officiating PTU V-C

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, November 18

“There is immense potential for industry-academia collaboration from local to global level. Both areas are working together but need to work more closely. Understanding the need of the Jalandhar-Kapurthala industries like sports, hand tools, surgical tools engineering, food processing, etc, the university designs courses and syllabus, so that both benefit.”

Reach out to schools More work has to be done on imparting skill education to make students more capable and industry-fit. The university has to reach out to schools more. Nilkanth Avhad, IKGPTU Vice Chancellor

This was stated by Nilkanth Avhad, who took charge as the Officiating Vice Chancellor of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) on Thursday. An IAS officer, Awadh is also Secretary, Technical Education and Industrial Training Department, and PWD, Punjab. During his first campus visit, he held a meeting with the university faculty and officials on important and pending issues. On reaching the university’s main campus, he was welcomed by Registrar Dr SK Misra in the presence of various department heads.

Vice-Chancellor Avhad said more work should be done on university skill education to make students more capable. In his view, the university has to reach out to the schools more. The gap between Industry-academia should be closed by analysing it on the basis of data and work closely in local industry.

Meanwhile, he obtained information from University Dean Academic Prof. (Dr.) Vikas Chawla regarding University Campus and affiliated Colleges. Dean R&D Dr. Hitesh Sharma also shared about activities of research and Ph.D at University. The Vice Chancellor went through the details about the preparation for the upcoming semester examinations from the Controller of Examinations Dr Paramjit Singh. Avhad instructed every section to work with transparency.

During this, he also launched and inaugurated the newly procured ambulance service for university students, especially for those living in hostels.