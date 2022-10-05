 'Need to replicate YFC model across villages' : The Tribune India

'Need to replicate YFC model across villages'

'Need to replicate YFC model across villages'

Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer with sportspersons. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, October 4

Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Tuesday said it was the need of the hour to replicate YFC-like sports models across villages of the state to encourage sporting spirit among the players.

The minister was on his visit to Rurka Kalan village to meet and encourage the 10 players of the Youth Football Club (YFC), Rurka Kalan, who will represent India in the 4th edition of upcoming Street Child World Cup (SCWC) at Doha, 2022. A total of six players are from Rurka Kalan, two from Mansa, and one each from Ajnala and Dherian village in Punjab. The 10 boys - aged between 15 to 17 years - will play at Doha for the SCWC to be held from October 7 to 15.

Notably, the minister’s visit comes a day after Jalandhar Tribune highlighted the feat of the club players.

The player will leave for Doha on Wedneday.

The minister made a slew of announcements for the YFC to boost sports in the village.

He said the club will be provided with 105 residential sports wings seats where 65 seats under the residential training scheme and 40 under the day scholar scheme will be provided by the Punjab Sports Department. The minister said the department will allocate a budget in the next financial year for a Multipurpose Sports Hall facility for indoor sports, to be built on the YFC allocated land for providing training to the players. He also promised to extend wholehearted co-operation to the YFC team for its various sporting intiatives.

The minister who stayed at YFC for more than an hour, visited various sporting initiatives by YFC Rurka Kalan, honoured the Street Child World Cup team members as well as their coach. He interacted with students and YFC founder Gurmangal Das. He also honoured the Rurka Kalan team which stood first in the district contests of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan.

He was accompanied by MLA Nakodar Inderjit Kaur Mann, Sarpanch Kulwinder Kaur Kauldhar, Group Gram Panchayat Member, Rotary Club Rurka Kalan ECO, Members of YFC, and Residents of the Rurka Kalan villages were also present at the event.

2nd outing for Rurka Kalan

YFC Rurka Kalan’s team has previously, too, represented India in SCWC 2010 at Durban which they won.

The boys belong to destitute families as the Street Child World Cup aims at amplify the voices of street children across the world. The 4th edition of SCWC, hosted in partnership with Qatar Foundation, is being hosted ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022. It will witness participation of 28 teams from 24 countries and 13 girls’ and 15 boys’ teams will play in an international football tournament.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

4 Punjabis, including 8-month-old girl, kidnapped in California; police release video

2
Nation

Ankita Bhandari had cried 'help me, help me'; who was the 'VIP' she was 'forced' to offer 'special services' to at Rishikesh resort?

3
Ludhiana

Rs 65-lakh streetlight scam: Vigilance books OSD to ex-CM Capt Sandeep Sandhu; allegedly received financial benefit

4
J & K

Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah

5
Nation

Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi offers Zelensky Indian mediation to end conflict with Russia

6
Trending

Video: 6 months after ex-wife Tina Dabi's 'simple' wedding, Athar Khan marries fiancee Mehreen Qazi in a lavish ceremony

7
Nation

Ten bodies spotted, four retrieved after avalanche in Uttarakhand: Mountaineering institute principal

8
Amritsar

Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur

9
Entertainment

With Neha Kakkar’s song O Sajna coming under fire, the issue of whether remixes are warranted is back. Experts share their take

10
World

China keen on importing donkeys and dogs from Pakistan

Don't Miss

View All
Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies
Haryana

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies in Karnal

50 yrs on, martyr’s family still waiting to get plot ownership
Punjab

50 yrs on, martyr's family still waiting to get plot ownership

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye
Amritsar

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye

Ravana ‘stands tall’ at125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra
Haryana

Ravana 'stands tall' at 125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil
Haryana

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil

Kirpal Singh Batth’s show of strength
Sports

Punjab’s discus thrower Kirpal Singh Batth shatters National Games record

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app
Chandigarh

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, HP readies plan to boost tea plantation
Himachal

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, Himachal readies plan to boost tea plantation

Top News

25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus

Amid Amit Shah’s J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian

Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian

Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...

‘Kidnapped’ Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire

'Kidnapped' Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire

Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...

No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi

No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi

Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...

5 killed after speeding car drives into Bandra-Worli accident site, ambulance also hit

5 killed after speeding car drives into Bandra-Worli accident site, ambulance also hit


Cities

View All

Man attacks murder accused daughter-in-law in court complex in AmritsarTribune News Service Amritsar, October 4 A woman, accused of murder, was seriously injured after her father-in-law attacked he

Man attacks murder accused daughter-in-law in court complex in Amritsar

Assembly in Session: Set up fire station in Civil Lines area, demands MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

This Dasehra festival, Ravana comes to holy city in green avatars

Amritsar MC notices to 125 for property tax scrutiny

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Lakhimpur Kheri killings: No justice, Central Govt's effigy burnt in Bathinda, Mansa

Action sought against ‘unlicensed’ portals selling medicines online

Air Force Day: 80 IAF aircraft, five display teams to set Chandigarh skies on fire

Air Force Day: 80 IAF aircraft, five display teams to set Chandigarh skies on fire

Kirron Kher clarifies after mask video with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann goes viral

395 dengue cases in Chandigarh so far, early rain to blame for uptick

3 more held for loan app fraud in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 chemist moves court against fresh notice

Delhi-Kullu air travel cheaper from Oct 11

Delhi-Kullu air travel cheaper from Oct 11

Delhi L-G orders inquiry into AAP govt's free power scheme

AIIMS cracks the whip, no cellphones for OPD front-desk staff

Jalandhar MC chief meets health officials, seeks report on waste mgmt

Jalandhar MC chief meets health officials, seeks report on waste mgmt

Jalandhar MC yet to start fogging in slums

National Games: 25-yr-old Twinkle shines in athletics with silver

1,731 MT paddy procured in Nawanshahr mandis

Dual constitution case: Court rejects SAD plea challenging jurisdiction

Amid uproar, most proposals get nod

Amid uproar, most proposals get nod

Delhi man alleges wife, daughter kidnapped by city resident

Man dupes cousin of Rs 1.69L, booked

Flying squads to check illegal inflow of paddy in region

Catching criminals to reuniting families, PCR staff doing it all

ADGP Shukla takes stock of Patiala shrines’ security

ADGP Arpit Shukla takes stock of Patiala shrines' security

Patiala police book DSP for 'raping' tenant

Swine flu toll mounts to 21 in Punjab

Private hospitals, labs encroach on public roads in Patiala, commuters suffer

Patiala health officials raid sweets shops, collect six samples