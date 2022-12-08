Need to safeguard child rights: Jalandhar DC Jaspreet Singh

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 7

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jaspreet Singh today asked the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to play a proactive role for the protection of child rights.

Presiding over a quarterly review meeting here at the district administrative complex, the DC said it was the need of the hour to safeguard the rights of children. He said the CWC aimed at providing a safe and secure environment for the overall development of children, who need care and protection.

The DC was apprised of that the CWC has disposed of 38 cases pertaining to custody, rehabilitation, protection, and shelter of children from July to September, while 33 cases are lying pending with the committee. The cases of adoption were also discussed in the meetings of the CWC.

The DC said the CWC was the final authority to dispose of cases for the care, protection, treatment, development, and rehabilitation of the children.

The Deputy Commissioner while reviewing the progress of the CWC directed the officials to prepare a detailed proposal to set up separate shelter home for specially-abled children. He also directed the officials to send this proposal to the Women and Child Development Department for an approval.