NEET aspirants seek re-exam citing flaws

Jalandhar, June 11

Discrepancies in the results of NEET examinations led to uncertainty in the minds of MBBS aspirants this year.

Entire system full of flaws: Student Parneet Singh, who scored 562 marks, said: “I worked hard to crack this examination for two years. The entire system was full of flaws. We cannot expect fairness if we go ahead with this result. The examination has to be re-conducted to repose faith in our minds”.

The students said awarding grace marks in a haphazard manner and 67 aspirants scoring full marks cast aspersions on the fairness. Hence, re-conduct of the paper was the only available option.

Salonie, another MBBS aspirant, said: “If the National Testing Agency (NTA) can conduct online exam for JEE aspirants and can give them more chances, why is there no such arrangement for NEET candidates? Had there been no OMR sheets and an online set up, the entire problem could have been solved. It is also unfair on part of the NTA to have just one chance for NEET candidates. We too deserve more chances”.

Cinny Malhotra, who teaches biology at Police DAV Public School, said: “There have been certain flaws in the conduct of NEET examination this time. Students have to be assured fairness by all means. Else, they will lose faith in the system.”

Kanwaljit Singh, Principal of MGN Public School, said: “Students who appeared for NEET are coming to me and sharing their grouse on a daily basis. We are counselling them that the government and courts will take the best decision to ensure complete fairness and they should wait patiently till then”.

