NEET toppers felicitated

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Ashika Aggarwal and Gauri Gupta, pass out students of Class XII from Delhi Public School have been felicitated by the school authorities after they cracked NEET with AIR 11 and 55, respectively. Principal Ritu Kaul said that Ashika was a student of the school since pre-nursery and has balanced academics and sports throughout her school life. “It is easy to get derailed due to so many distractions around, gadgets and social media being the biggest temptations. One should remain focused and persevere as it is extremely crucial to have a strong foundation,” asserted Ashika in her message for the fellow students. Further, she mentioned that classroom learning and NCERT books play an important role in preparing for competitive exams. Pro-vice chairman Thakur Arun Singh also congratulated the students for their achievement.

Khyati of Sant Dass scores well in NEET

Khyati, a pass out from Swami Sant Dass Public School, has scored 677 marks out of 720 in the NEET results getting 99.907 percentile. She has brought laurels to her institution Swami Sant Dass Public School. Other students from the school who did well were Anjali, who scored 85.32 percentile, Mittali with 85.24 and Japanpreet with 82.16 percentile as they qualified the entrance examination. Swami Shantanand, president of the school, and Principal Sonia Mago congratulated the students.

CJS students do well in NEET

Krish Nanda of CJS Public School brought laurels by doing well in NEET. He got 644 marks and 99.56 percentile, Prerna got 576 marks and 97.80 percentile and Anshika scored 516 marks and 95.39 percentile. Secretary Lalit Mital, chairperson Neena Mittal and Principal Ravi Suta congratulated the students and their parents on their achievement.

World Blood Donor Day

A blood donation camp was organised by NSS unit, NCC wings and Red Ribbon Club of DAV College, Jalandhar, to celebrate World Blood Donor Day under the leadership of 2 Punjab Battalion NCC. Dr Navneet Kaur supervised the team from Civil Hospital and was welcomed by Principal Rajesh Kumar with a bouquet of flowers. On the occasion, college teachers, cadets and volunteers showed great enthusiasm and donated blood in large numbers. Principal Rajesh Kumar appreciated the efforts of NSS, NCC and Red Ribbon Club of the college. Prof Sunil Thakur thanked all staff members of the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, cadets and volunteers who came for this camp.

Poster making contest at SD School

The Department of Commerce of PCM SD Senior Secondary Collegiate School for Women organised a poster making competition on management quote writing for 10+2 commerce students and logo designing competition for 10+1 commerce students. Around 21 students of 10+2 and 10+1 participated in the competition. In management quote writing competition, Nisha got first prize, Jasmine Kaur grabbed second prize and Himani bagged third prize in 10+2 category. Similarly, in logo designing competition, Nandani and Simran achieved first prize, Manmeet got second prize and Tiya and Khushboo bagged third prize in 10+1 category. The judges for the competition were Rajni Kapoor, department of commerce, and Divya Budhia, department of economics. Principal of the college, Pooja Prashar, congratulated the students.

Hans Raj students excel in exams

MSc Botany IIIrd semester students of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya brought laurels to the college. Gagandeep Kaur topped Guru Nanak Dev University exams with 87 per cent marks. Reema with 85.7 per cent marks and Navneet Kaur with 84 per cent marks stood 2nd and 3rd in the university, respectively. Muskan and Deepika secured the fourth and fifth position in the university. Principal Ajay Sareen congratulated the students on this brilliant success and motivated them to keep working hard in future also. Dr Anjana Bhatia, head,Botany Department, also encouraged the students for achieving greater heights.

Lyallpur College win sports trophy

Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar, won the Teja Singh Samundari overall sports trophy of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, for the 24th time and created an indelible history. In this college, sports trials were taken for the session 2023-24 for 36 solo/teams events. Around 700 students participated in these trials. On June 13, trials were taken for various sports like athletics, basketball, boxing, badminton, cricket, swimming, water polo, gymnastics and archery. Further, on June 14, trials were taken for other sports like hockey, kho-kho, wrestling, weightlifting, pencak silat, wushu, fencing, judo, taekwondo, rowing, kayaking, canoeing, dragon boat. On June 15, football, karate, cycling, baseball, kabaddi (NS), tennis, rugby, volleyball, shooting (rifle & pistol) and handball. While taking trials, a feeling of gusto was felt among the players. Principal Jasreen Kaur said that full concession in education and special facilities will be provided to the selected players.