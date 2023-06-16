 NEET toppers felicitated : The Tribune India

CAMPUS NOTES

NEET toppers felicitated

NEET toppers felicitated

NEET toppers of Delhi Public School, Ashika Aggarwal and Gauri Gupta, being felicitated at their campus in Jalandhar.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Ashika Aggarwal and Gauri Gupta, pass out students of Class XII from Delhi Public School have been felicitated by the school authorities after they cracked NEET with AIR 11 and 55, respectively. Principal Ritu Kaul said that Ashika was a student of the school since pre-nursery and has balanced academics and sports throughout her school life. “It is easy to get derailed due to so many distractions around, gadgets and social media being the biggest temptations. One should remain focused and persevere as it is extremely crucial to have a strong foundation,” asserted Ashika in her message for the fellow students. Further, she mentioned that classroom learning and NCERT books play an important role in preparing for competitive exams. Pro-vice chairman Thakur Arun Singh also congratulated the students for their achievement.

Khyati of Sant Dass scores well in NEET

Khyati, a pass out from Swami Sant Dass Public School, has scored 677 marks out of 720 in the NEET results getting 99.907 percentile. She has brought laurels to her institution Swami Sant Dass Public School. Other students from the school who did well were Anjali, who scored 85.32 percentile, Mittali with 85.24 and Japanpreet with 82.16 percentile as they qualified the entrance examination. Swami Shantanand, president of the school, and Principal Sonia Mago congratulated the students.

CJS students do well in NEET

Krish Nanda of CJS Public School brought laurels by doing well in NEET. He got 644 marks and 99.56 percentile, Prerna got 576 marks and 97.80 percentile and Anshika scored 516 marks and 95.39 percentile. Secretary Lalit Mital, chairperson Neena Mittal and Principal Ravi Suta congratulated the students and their parents on their achievement.

World Blood Donor Day

A blood donation camp was organised by NSS unit, NCC wings and Red Ribbon Club of DAV College, Jalandhar, to celebrate World Blood Donor Day under the leadership of 2 Punjab Battalion NCC. Dr Navneet Kaur supervised the team from Civil Hospital and was welcomed by Principal Rajesh Kumar with a bouquet of flowers. On the occasion, college teachers, cadets and volunteers showed great enthusiasm and donated blood in large numbers. Principal Rajesh Kumar appreciated the efforts of NSS, NCC and Red Ribbon Club of the college. Prof Sunil Thakur thanked all staff members of the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, cadets and volunteers who came for this camp.

Poster making contest at SD School

The Department of Commerce of PCM SD Senior Secondary Collegiate School for Women organised a poster making competition on management quote writing for 10+2 commerce students and logo designing competition for 10+1 commerce students. Around 21 students of 10+2 and 10+1 participated in the competition. In management quote writing competition, Nisha got first prize, Jasmine Kaur grabbed second prize and Himani bagged third prize in 10+2 category. Similarly, in logo designing competition, Nandani and Simran achieved first prize, Manmeet got second prize and Tiya and Khushboo bagged third prize in 10+1 category. The judges for the competition were Rajni Kapoor, department of commerce, and Divya Budhia, department of economics. Principal of the college, Pooja Prashar, congratulated the students.

Hans Raj students excel in exams

MSc Botany IIIrd semester students of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya brought laurels to the college. Gagandeep Kaur topped Guru Nanak Dev University exams with 87 per cent marks. Reema with 85.7 per cent marks and Navneet Kaur with 84 per cent marks stood 2nd and 3rd in the university, respectively. Muskan and Deepika secured the fourth and fifth position in the university. Principal Ajay Sareen congratulated the students on this brilliant success and motivated them to keep working hard in future also. Dr Anjana Bhatia, head,Botany Department, also encouraged the students for achieving greater heights.

Lyallpur College win sports trophy

Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar, won the Teja Singh Samundari overall sports trophy of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, for the 24th time and created an indelible history. In this college, sports trials were taken for the session 2023-24 for 36 solo/teams events. Around 700 students participated in these trials. On June 13, trials were taken for various sports like athletics, basketball, boxing, badminton, cricket, swimming, water polo, gymnastics and archery. Further, on June 14, trials were taken for other sports like hockey, kho-kho, wrestling, weightlifting, pencak silat, wushu, fencing, judo, taekwondo, rowing, kayaking, canoeing, dragon boat. On June 15, football, karate, cycling, baseball, kabaddi (NS), tennis, rugby, volleyball, shooting (rifle & pistol) and handball. While taking trials, a feeling of gusto was felt among the players. Principal Jasreen Kaur said that full concession in education and special facilities will be provided to the selected players.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal aide Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England

2
Nation

Delhi Police file chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, want POCSO complaint cancelled

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin teen 'brutally stabbed' in UK knife attack tried to get inside a house before collapsing

4
Delhi

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 promoters of Gurugram-based realty group in money-laundering case

5
Ludhiana

Rs 8.49-crore Ludhiana robbery: Rs 50 lakh cash found from septic tank at house of mastermind

6
Trending

Astronaut posts breathtaking Cyclone Biparjoy pictures from space station

7
Himachal

Mob burns down house of murder accused in Himachal’s Chamba

8
Punjab

BJP chief JP Nadda meets Capt Amarinder Singh at his Mohali house

9
Diaspora

Relief for Indians; Canadian immigration minister says 'no deportation' of students not involved in visa fraud

10
Nation

Strong winds, rains lash Kutch and Saurashtra as Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in Gujarat

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

15 dead in Canada highway crash after truck hits bus in Manitoba

15 dead in Canada highway crash after truck hits bus in Manitoba

140 kmph, Biparjoy uproots trees, power poles; two dead

140 kmph, Biparjoy uproots trees, power poles; two dead

Cyclone makes landfall at Jakhau port, rescue underway

Chargesheet filed against WFI chief for sexual abuse, stalking

Chargesheet filed against WFI chief for sexual abuse, stalking

Delhi cops want POCSO case dropped | ‘Weak’ indictment upset...

Attempts being made to protect Bhushan: Congress

Attempts being made to protect Bhushan: Congress

India to get 30 US armed drones

India to get 30 US armed drones

DAC nod ahead of Modi’s state visit


Cities

View All

Police crack ~10L robbery case, 2 held

Police crack Rs 10L robbery case, 2 held

‘Advance paddy sowing date’

Fire breaks out in resort

Park in East Mohan Nagar cries for upkeep

Heavy rain, storm affect normal life in Tarn Taran

Slip roads from Hallo Majra to Zirakpur border to be widened

Slip roads from Hallo Majra to Zirakpur border to be widened

A first: Dadu Majra residents to accompany councillors to Goa

Users told to replace faulty water meters within month

Overhead fibre cables cut in P’kula’s Sec 2, 4

In city for outreach, Nadda meets shooter, bizman

Fire at Delhi coaching centre, 61 hospitalised

Fire at Delhi coaching centre, 61 hospitalised

Kejriwal calls first meeting of NCCSA, terms panel farce

HC to govt: Spell out stand on 5-year lock-in period for auto transfer

Man uploads woman’s obscene pictures, held

Youth stabbed to death in west Delhi's Nangloi

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in city

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in city

Nepali servant drugs bizman’s family, decamps with valuables

25.2-quintal poppy husk seized, 2 held

Restaurant owner fined for employing teenager

Govt opens post-matric scholarship portal for verifying pending cases

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Long-route trains begin halt at Dhandari

Ludhiana civic body, CEEW ink pact for improving air quality

Be more considerate while processing loans, bank staff told

Motorist dies after tree falls on him in Ludhiana

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

12 from school in city clear NEET

'Nihang' chops off man's hand, held

Grandson strangles woman, makes off with her jewellery