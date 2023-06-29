Neglected Chandan Nagar park turns into parking lot

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, June 28

The transformation of Chandan Nagar Park in Sodal into a parking lot stands as a glaring example of both Municipal Corporation negligence and the improper utilisation of government-owned land.

Originally established around the year 2000, the park was intended to provide a recreational space for local residents, offering an environment where children could play and families could enjoy leisurely walks. Regrettably, after two decades, the state of the park has deteriorated to the point where it no longer serves its intended purpose, resembling more of a private parking lot than a green oasis.

Reportedly, nearby residents have collectively funded the installation of interlocking tiles covering half of the park’s area, effectively converting it into a parking space for their cars.

This unauthorised alteration has resulted in a scenario where 10 to 15 vehicles can be observed parked at any given time throughout the day. In addition, the park lacks essential amenities such as swings, featuring only two benches, while the remaining portion of the park has become overgrown with vegetation.

Although the conversion of the park into a parking lot has reportedly been endorsed by the neighboring residents, it remains a blatant misuse of public property. Several individuals, speaking on the condition of anonymity, expressed their concerns about this situation.

They revealed that those living in close proximity to the park primarily benefit from this conversion, utilising it to park their own vehicles and for their visitors’ convenience.

These residents explained that the local roads suffer from congestion issues, which led them to transform the park into a parking area without obtaining permission from the MC.

A social activist, Kamal Kishor, emphasised that the primary purpose of a public park is to enhance the green cover and provide a recreational space for residents to enjoy nature’s embrace. However, as people’s lifestyles have evolved and electronic devices have replaced outdoor activities, parks have sadly fallen into disrepair due to the lack of maintenance.

Other residents also called for decisive action against the illegal use of public parks.

MC officials assured that they would thoroughly investigate the matter and take appropriate action.